Major 100-million-euro investment to build almost 300 new homes on the Costa del Sol

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Thursday, 29 May 2025, 11:03 Compartir

Two new major property developments on the Costa del Sol, named Kosmos and The Kove, will add 270 new-build homes and generate an investment of 100 million euros. The projects are designed by HCP Arquitectos and Clavel Arquitectos, respectively, and represent a renewed commitment by Kronos Homes to the coastal area.

The Kosmos development planned for the municipality of Torremolinos will cost 40 million euros and 104 homes will be built in an elevated position, overlooking the Mediterranean and surrounded by pine forests. HCP Arquitectos' approach is to integrate the residential complex into the landscape, through a layout in horizontal layers, with the aim of "enhancing the panoramic views and privacy". Flats with two and three bedrooms will be available for sale.

The communal areas, as advertised by Kronos, include two swimming pools (one outdoor and one heated), a gym, spa and coworking facilities. The client profile is someone looking to take advantage of the metropolitan character of Torremolinos, in the Greater Malaga area, with a location just ten minutes from the centre of Malaga city and five minutes from Malaga Airport.

As for the development in Mijas, The Kove, there are 166 homes and an investment of 61 million euros, with the firm of Clavel Arquitectos and HCP Architecture & Engineering. A proposal with two-and three-bedroom homes with large windows, open-plan layout and terraces conceived as private outdoor spaces. In the penthouses, the views are completely panoramic; on the ground floors, gardens are incorporated.

The interior design of the communal areas has been developed by Colliers Arquitectura. The shared spaces include two swimming pools, spa, gym, coworking area and social club. The landscaping is by Rocío Sáinz de Rozas and includes indigenous plants such as lavender and thyme and a citrus orchard.

Both developments have been conceived, according to Kronos, under maximum energy efficiency criteria, with an A rating and in the process of obtaining Breeam certification.

Kronos Homes, which celebrated its first decade last year and operates in Spain and Portugal, received the Andalucía Inmobiliaria award for its Tribeka project as the most outstanding residential project in the community in 2023; the national real estate award in the category of tourism 2021, from the Imobiliário magazine, for the ClubHouse of its Palmares Ocean & Living Golf project; the European Property Award for the best high-rise residential project in 2020 for Ikon and, for the best residential project in 2019, for The Edge. It has also received the Outstanding Property Award London for the best architectural design project for its nature residential project and honourable mention for the best real estate project in 2020 for The Edge. It also received the 11th Porcelanosa architecture and interior design award in recognition of its commitment to avant-garde architecture.

"For Kronos Homes, the Costa del Sol has always been a key development area. Increasingly, its landscapes, its coastline and its leisure and cultural offer make it a must-see destination. For this reason, we are happy to contribute to its skyline with architecturally unique homes designed for wellbeing and quality of life," said Luis Rodríguez de Tembleque, regional director for Andalucía at Kronos Homes.