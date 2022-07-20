Aemet issues weather warnings for high temperatures across much of Andalucía this week The state meteorological agency has put some alerts for the region in place until Friday

The increase in temperatures across the country, forecast to last until Friday, has led Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) to activate weather alerts for several provinces in the Andalusian region.

The provinces of Huelva, Seville, Cordoba and Jaén have an amber alert today, with maximum temperatures that could reach 40 degrees or above; Granada, with maximum temperatures of 39/40 degrees, and Cadiz, with maximum temperatures of 38 degrees.

AEMET

Elsewhere, Aemet forecasts a day of generally clear skies for Wednesday in Andalucía, except on the Mediterranean coast and the Strait of Gibraltar, where intervals of low cloud and mist are expected, with the possibility of fog banks. In the eastern sierras, clouds are forecast with a "small probability" of dry storms. Gusting light winds, from the east are foreast for the Mediterranean coast and the Strait of Gibraltar, and are due to strengthen later in the day.

OutlookCordoba, Jaén and Granada will remain under an amber alert on Thursday for temperatures between 40-41 degrees. In Cadiz and Seville, thermometers will reach 39 degrees and occasionally 40 degrees, while in Almeria the maximum will reach 37 degrees. On Friday, the situation is similar in Cordoba, Jaén, Granada, Seville, Cadiz and Almeria, provinces which are joined by Huelva, which has an amber warning in place for maximum temperatures of 38-40 degrees.