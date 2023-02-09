Amber warning on the Costa del Sol for gusts of wind up to 90 kilometres per hour on Friday Aemet has also activated a separate warning for rough seas and waves several metres high throughout the day

Strong winds and high waves will be the main feature of the weather in Malaga on Friday and Saturday. / Efe

Strong winds and waves several metres high will be the main feature of the weather in Malaga on Friday, where Spain’s Aemet weather agency has activated two amber warnings for these very reasons.

On the one hand, there will be an amber warning for maximum gusts of wind of up to 90 kilometres per hour in the city, Costa del Sol and Valle del Guadalhorce areas, which will remain in force throughout the day (from six in the morning to midnight).

To this will be added an amber alert due to coastal phenomena in these same areas, from seven in the morning to twelve at night, when easterly winds of 60 to 70 kilometres per hour (force 8) and waves of four to five metres. This level of alert will pick up the baton from the yellow warning, which was put in place this Thursday at eleven in the morning due to an easterly wind of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour (force 7) and waves of three to four metres.

Friday's weather alerts / aemet

The state weather agency predicts cloudy skies for this Friday in the western third of the province, without ruling out light rainfall while it will remain slightly cloudy in the rest of the areas, with intervals of high clouds in the afternoon.

Temperatures will experience a drop, locally unchanged, with frost in high areas. The snow level will be between 1,200 to 1,400 metres. In Malaga city, the mercury will move between a minimum of 11C and a maximum of 14 degrees. The maximums in general will remain around 14 or 15 degrees except in Ronda, where they are not expected to exceed 8 degrees.

Saturday forecast

The instability will continue on Saturday, and Aemet has already activated the amber warning again due to coastal phenomena in Malaga city, Costa del Sol and the Valle del Guadalhorce due to east and north easterly winds of 60 to 70 kilometres per hour (force 8). and waves of four to five metres. There will also be a warning for strong winds throughout the day, with a yellow warning for gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour with an easterly wind.

The skies will be cloudy in the western half of the province, with probable weak rainfall, and cloudy intervals in the rest with mainly high clouds. The minimum temperatures will not see much change and the maximum will rise. The snow level will be around 1,200 metres.