Summer-like weather fills the beaches, promenades and chiringuitos of the Costa del Sol despite hazy 'calima' skies

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 8 April 2024, 10:15 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

By 10am on Saturday 6 April, the thermometer of Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) at the Port of Malaga was already close to 20C, but the mercury ended up reaching 27 degrees in Malaga city. And it wasn't the only destination in the province to experience summer-like temperatures on Saturday, with Vélez-Málaga and the Coín areas reaching 29C. On Sunday, the Guadalhorce valley area again topped the table by reaching an unofficial 31 degrees. Nighttime lows were also very pleasant at the weekend, ranging between 15 and 19 throughout the province.

The warmer weather, due to a southerly wind which brought a mass of African air to Malaga, encouraged people out to the beaches, chiringuitos, restaurant and bar terraces throughout the province. However the warmer temperatures didn't come with sunshine. Sand dust from the Sahara desert being swept through the air along with the southerly wind created an intense haze that served like a greyish cover over Malaga province - and it remained until Sunday.

Luckily, no serious rain fell so there were none of the dreaded mud showers 'calima' in the atmosphere. There were just some isolated drops at some points in the province, according to Jesús Riesco, director of the Aemet weather centre in Malaga.

Warmer last year

Although temperatures have been slightly warmer than usual for this time of year, it should not be forgotten that last year was much hotter. The all-time high for the month was on 29 April, with 34.3C recorded. Last year also set a record for the average maximum, with 25 degrees.

April's best month for rainfall came in 1971, with 146mm accumulated over 18 rainy days. The day with the most rainfall in 24 hours at Malaga Airport was 9 April 2004, with 47.4mm.

Full beach bars

With this weekend's warmer weather, it was not surprising that many beach bars for the first time this season registered a full house. This was confirmed by many chiringuito owners who spoke to SUR, as well as Manuel Villafaina, president of the Association of Beach Businessmen of Malaga and the Andalusian Federation.

"After Easter, when the sector and the hospitality industry suffered due to the rain, we expect this weekend to be very good, there is a high level of reservations for today and tomorrow," Villafaina said on Saturday morning.

Adolfo Jaime, head of the Baños del Carmen Spa in Malaga city, agreed. "This weekend we are at full capacity, absolutely packed, after a horrendous Holy Week," he said. "The nights are going very well (due to the rise in minimum temperatures) and on Friday we full services during the afternoon and at night," he added.