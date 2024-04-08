Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Storm Pierrick: Aemet activates yellow alerts for strong winds and coastal phenomena in two provinces of Andalucía
Weather

Storm Pierrick: Aemet activates yellow alerts for strong winds and coastal phenomena in two provinces of Andalucía

The front that accompanies it will also leave light rainfall on the Atlantic coast side of the region, according to Spain's state weather agency

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Málaga

Monday, 8 April 2024, 11:24

Compartir

After a weekend marked by a 'calima' haze (Sahara desert sand dust in suspension) and high temperatures, Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated yellow warnings for today for wind and coastal phenomena on the eastern coast of Andalusia, specifically in the provinces of Almeria and Granada.

The culprit of this new episode of weather instability has a name: Pierrick. It is the sixteenth storm of the 2023-2024 season, named by the southwest group. According to the state Met Office, the front that accompanies it will leave light rainfall on the Atlantic coast side of Andalucía, being more likely in the northern mountain ranges of the region.

"In Malaga, the most significant thing will be the strong gusts of westerly and landward winds from early afternoon on Monday. This will help the haze to finally withdraw completely from the province", noted José Luis Escudero in his SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos' (Storms and Lightning). In Malaga city, Aemet is forecasting gusts of 30 kilometres per hour during the day.

In its forecast for this 8 April, Aemet predicts skies with cloudy intervals increasing to cloudy with the passage of the front, "without ruling out light rainfall, more likely and intense in the sierras, tending to clear up during the afternoon in the west of the region". The haze, meanwhile, will still be present in the eastern half of Andalucía, decreasing throughout the day. Temperatures will fall across the board and winds will blow from the west, becoming stronger on the Mediterranean coast and moderate in the rest of the region. Very strong gusts are expected on the eastern Mediterranean coast and at higher altitudes.

This will lead to the activation of the yellow warnings from 2pm in the provinces of Almería and Granada. The warning - for wind and coastal phenomena - will remain in place until 6am on Tuesday. Aemet forecasts maximum gusts of 70 kilometres per hour and on the coast a westerly wind of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of 3 metres.

