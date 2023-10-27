Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Almost 9,000 new jobs created in July and September in province
Employment

In contrast, the unemployment rate increased in Malaga slightly in the last quarter, rising from 15.82% to 16.05%

Cristina Vallejo

Malaga

Friday, 27 October 2023, 13:55

A total of 8,900 new jobs were created in Malaga province including the Costa del Sol between July and September this year, meaning 726,400 are employed in the province, according to new data. It comes after Malaga exceeded 700,000 people working for the first time ever in the second quarter of the year.

But there has been a slowdown compared to the same quarter of 2022, where the number of newly employed grew by 23,100, latest government statistics show. There has also been a decrease in the amount of jobs created in the province after the second quarter (April to June) registered 32,000 new jobs, compared to just 8,900 in the third (July to September).

The data also shows that Malaga is still behind other Andalusian provinces for the number of people employed.

Bigger increases were recorded in Seville with 12,300 people employed, Cordoba (10,000) and Cadiz (9,100). At a national level, the number of employed people grew by 209,200. This figure is higher than in the third quarter of last year, when the increase was 77,700 people.

By different sectors, the largest increase in the province of Malaga was recorded in services, with an increase of 5,500 employed; while agriculture experienced a growth of 3,400 workers; construction increased by 700 people; and only industry suffered a decrease: 800 employed people.

Unemployment rate at 16%

The unemployment rate increased in Malaga province slightly in the last quarter, rising from 15.82% to 16.05%, in line with the trend throughout the country.

Andalucía recorded varied results, where Jaén registered a strong increase - the highest in Spain - from 17.07% to 23.25%. Almeria jumped by 3.5% and Huelva by 4% to 20%. Meanwhile, Cordoba was the province where unemployment fell the most in Spain, dropping from 21.81% to 17.89%.

