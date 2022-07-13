Data shows Malaga Airport approached pre-pandemic numbers in first half of year During the six-month period some 66,356 flights operated on the Costa del Sol's runways, only 1,819 fewer than 2019, which was a record year. Figures for June show that 560,091 UK passengers used the airport

Malaga Airport operator, Aena, has reported that 8,166,006 passengers transited through the airport in the first six months of this year compared to 9,215,246 passengers recorded for the same period in 2019. The rate of landings and take-offs on the airport's runways is also close to what it was before the coronavirus crisis. In this first half of the year, 66,356 flights operated, only 1,819 fewer than those in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, which was a record year.

The recovery of international tourism is also reflected in the latest figures. Aena said that of the 8,144,013 users who travelled on commercial flights, excluding general and executive aviation, 1,438,513 were domestic flights with 6,705,500 involving international flights. In the first half of 2019, international flights totalled 7,786,639.

The figures also show a total of 1,907,290 passengers transited through Malaga airport last month, which equates to almost 93 per cent of the figure for June 2019.

"This positive evolution is due to the dynamism shown by both domestic and international traffic," Aena said. The operator added that most of the passengers – 1,902,885 – travelled on commercial connections. Of these, 305,456 travelled to or from a Spanish city, while 1,597,429 chose to fly abroad. And the number of flights which operated from the airport this June (14,064) represents a 96.3 per cent recovery on the number of flights in June 2019.

Aena said it viewed the reactivation of travel between countries as "especially remarkable". Last month international travel accounted for 83.9 per cent of the airport's activity.

Figures for June show that UK passengers topped the list with 560,091; Germany was in second place, with 128,899 passengers; followed by France, with 114,280 travellers and Holland, with 113,611 fliers.

Aena added: "It is worth highlighting the momentum of other markets whose records are already above those of 2019, such as Italy, Norway and Morocco”.