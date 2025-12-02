Spain's met office forecasts long weekend with high temperatures and no rain in Malaga province

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 12:02 Share

The first week of December will be a sort of "meteorological rollercoaster" in Malaga province, starting with a drop in temperatures and possible showers, but ending with an almost spring-like long weekend.

The situation on Monday and Tuesday has been stable, with cloudy skies and temperatures almost unchanged. A few scattered showers have been forecast for Tuesday.

Wednesday, 3 December, is expected to be the coldest day of the week, with a maximum of 16C and the possibility of light to moderate rainfall in many areas, especially in the early hours of the morning.

Thursday, however, will see another rise, with maximum temperatures closer to 20C. According to director of the Aemet meteorological centre in Malaga Jesús Riesco, there will be sharp changes over the week, which starts with temperatures below normal and ends with values "above normal". These conditions are caused by a variety of fronts "that are not very active" in the province, except for Wednesday. Most of the light-to-moderate rainfall will occur in the interior of the province.

Spring-like long weekend in December

The long weekend of 5 to 8 December, which celebrates the day of the Spanish Constitution and the Immaculate Conception, will be marked by almost spring-like temperatures in Malaga province - maximum around 22-23C and minimum no lower than 14C.

According to Riesco's forecast, it will be a "stable weekend without precipitation". However, he recommends checking the forecast for any developments and storms over the week.

No significant precipitation is expected in the short term in the province, which includes 8 December (bank holiday in Spain).