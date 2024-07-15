Aemet extends yellow warning for high temperatures on Costa del Sol until Tuesday evening

Almudena Nogués Malaga Monday, 15 July 2024, 12:52 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The truce brought about by the cooling Levante wind is over. This Monday at midday the hot 'terral' has returned to the usual areas of Malaga province. Spain's state weather agency has activated a yellow warning for maximum temperatures that could reach 37C in Malaga city, along the Costa del Sol and municipalities of the Guadalhorce valley, where the most stifling heat is expected. The warning will be in force between 1pm and 9pm. On Tuesday, the pattern will be repeated as Aemet will also maintain the alert between the same hours.

It will be the appetiser of the second half of July that is expected to be very hot. "The undisputed protagonist of the week will be the heat. Widespread highs above 40C and hot nights in southern areas are expected. This episode could meet the criteria of a heat wave, which would be the first in 2024", according to the specialised weather portal Meteored. "We will witness the passage of small troughs over the north of the Spanish mainland and the strengthening of the ridge in the rest. In addition, an isolated warm anticyclone will form over the north of Africa, with an influx of air towards the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands", the weather portal added.

In Malaga province tomorrow, Tuesday 16 July, the terral will once again be dominating the weather. Aemet has just extended the yellow warning for the day. The forecast is for highs of up to 41C in inland areas of the Guadalhorce valley such as Pizarra and Coín. The minimum temperatures will also remain very high, hovering around 23-24 degrees.

As of Wednesday, as Meteored reports, highs of over 35C are expected in large areas of the centre of Spain, south and Ebro valley. "In the Guadalquivir valley and the border area between Badajoz and Ciudad Real, temperatures could reach 40C". "On Thursday, the heat will rise. Temperatures will reach 42-43C in the Andalusian provinces of Seville, Cordoba, Jaen as well as in parts of Badajoz, Ciudad Real and Toledo", Meteored forecasters explained.