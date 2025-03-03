Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Rain on a window. Salvador Salas
Aemet extends amber alert for heavy rain to more areas of Malaga province and until later in the day
Weather

Aemet extends amber alert for heavy rain to more areas of Malaga province and until later in the day

Initially, it was forecast that the downpours could affect the western Costa del Sol, Malaga city and the Guadalhorce Valley areas until early this Monday afternoon, but Spain's state weather agency has since updated its forecast

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Monday, 3 March 2025, 11:42

At first, it seemed that the latest weather front was going to say goodbye to Malaga province early this Monday afternoon. However, Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has since decided to extend the amber warning for heavy rains until at least 6pm today, according to the latest updated information from the service.

Therefore, until that time there is a risk of downpours leaving up to 80mm in 12 hours. In addition, a second new thing is that warning for these torrential rains has been extended from the western Costa del Sol, Malaga city and the Guadalhorce Valley (more likely in the western part of the province, between Marbella and Estepona). Now, Ronda and its wider Serranía also enter the equation, with the same weather warning level.

In addition, there is another active warning: yellow (slight risk) for accumulated rainfall in one hour, which could discharge up to 25mm (again, in the same areas indicated). Although there is no longer a warning for coastal phenomena, Malaga province is being hit by an easterly storm.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga CF snatch a share of the points thanks to dramatic two-goal fightback
  2. 2 Tour title remains elusive for Alejandro Davidovich after yet another final defeat
  3. 3 Hard-fought draw sees Marbella FC climb out of relegation zone
  4. 4 Last-gasp equaliser not enough to save Antequera CF from losing top spot

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Aemet extends amber alert for heavy rain to more areas of Malaga province and until later in the day