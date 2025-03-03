Aemet extends amber alert for heavy rain to more areas of Malaga province and until later in the day

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 3 March 2025, 11:42 Compartir

At first, it seemed that the latest weather front was going to say goodbye to Malaga province early this Monday afternoon. However, Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has since decided to extend the amber warning for heavy rains until at least 6pm today, according to the latest updated information from the service.

Therefore, until that time there is a risk of downpours leaving up to 80mm in 12 hours. In addition, a second new thing is that warning for these torrential rains has been extended from the western Costa del Sol, Malaga city and the Guadalhorce Valley (more likely in the western part of the province, between Marbella and Estepona). Now, Ronda and its wider Serranía also enter the equation, with the same weather warning level.

In addition, there is another active warning: yellow (slight risk) for accumulated rainfall in one hour, which could discharge up to 25mm (again, in the same areas indicated). Although there is no longer a warning for coastal phenomena, Malaga province is being hit by an easterly storm.