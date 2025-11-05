Aemet refines amber weather alert for Malaga and Costa del Sol: this the forecast of rainfall by area

Almudena Nogués Malaga Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 16:10 | Updated 16:18h. Share

Wind, rain, thunderstorms and sea swells will keep a total of 28 provinces of Spain under a weather warning this Wednesday (5 November), according to the forecast from the state meteorological agency (Aemet). Malaga is among them. In the case of the province, an amber level warning will be activated at 6pm and will be maintained until midnight in the Costa del Sol, Valle del Guadalhorce and Ronda areas where accumulated rainfall of up to 30mm is expected in one hour. The rest of the map in the province will remain yellow for heavy rain (up to 25mm) and storms, and "the formation of tornadoes or waterspouts" is not ruled out. However, a few hours before the alert comes into force, the state agency's latest forecast - according to the map with possible accumulations by hours and geographical areas updated on its website - does not point to many litres being collected in Malaga province in the end - although this type of phenomenon is sometimes not easy to model and it is advisable to keep an eye on it.

From six o'clock this evening, the probability of rain is still 95-100%, although the heaviest downpours will likely be in the Serranía de Ronda, particularly between 7pm and 8pm with around 10mm. In the case of Malaga, the capital of the Costa del Sol, the rain could appear - still according to the Aemet forecast - from 8pm. And for now not much is expected. In Antequera, with accumulated rainfall of 2.7mm up to 9pm is forecast. On the eastern coast of the province, it will later before the umbrellas will be needed: according to Aemet in the Axarquia area and along the coast from Rincon de la Victoria to Nerja, rainfall will begin at around 10pm with amounts below 2mm.

For now, as the state agency explains in its X profile, a «fairly active storm» cell is moving through the northern half of the province of Huelva, where this episode of heavy rain is starting in Andalucía. For this 5th November, the weather agency forecasts "cloudy skies with high clouds, increasing to overcast, with weak to moderate rainfall that will spread from west to east from midday onwards, more intense in the western half of the region where it may be locally heavy and accompanied by storms".

"Weather models show that the frontal system will cross the Spanish mainland from west to east. This phenomenon will be reinforced by a trough at high altitude and by a river of humidity that will arrive from the Atlantic. In view of this, the maps show heavy rain in the west of Andalucía this Wednesday," warns Samuel Biener, researcher, climatology disseminator and editor of the specialised portal Meteored.

Due to the amber alert in force, Malaga CF football club have decided to suspend activity this Wednesday for their youth teams. Specifically, the said that "due to the warning of heavy rain forecast for this afternoon, all training sessions for La Academia and the MCF Foundation are postponed. The club reminds you to exercise extreme caution".

Torremolinos town hall, also in preparation for heavy downpours, has closed La Batería park, the Molino de Inca botanical garden and the Casa de los Navajas. It has also announced the suspension of cultural and sporting activities, the Universidad Popular and the Escuela Municipal de Música municipal school of music. The senior citizens' centres, municipal libraries and study rooms will not be open either. The meeting 'Torremolinos y Gigantes' with Irene Villa scheduled to take place at the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre, which was scheduled for this afternoon, has been postponed until 26 November.