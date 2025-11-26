Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archive image of the Cerro del Águila WWTP. SUR
Water welfare

Water company Acosol to increase quantity and quality of water for golf from Cerro del Águila treatment plant

The company has launched a tender for the recovery and modernisation of the tertiary system, which has been obsolete and in disuse

Chus Heredia

Chus Heredia

Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 19:52

Water supply company Acosol has launched a tender for the modernisation of the Cerro del Águila wastewater treatment plant (WWTP), which has been left to deteriorate. The aim of this project, with a budget of two million euros, including taxes, and an execution period of six months, is to provide golf courses with higher quality and quanity reclaimed water.

"The Cerro del Águila wastewater treatment plant (WWTP), located in the town of Mijas, has a water regeneration system that has significant deficiencies both hydraulically and in its filtration system, which has prevented it from functioning properly since it was put into service. Due to these technical limitations, the installations were abandoned, left out of service and without maintenance," the specifications of the contract state.

In short, all the mechanisms have to be replaced. The current problem is that golf courses demand reclaimed water for irrigation on a continuous basis. The demand will only increase and the quality standards are high.

Key project in the area

This project is of great importance because there are no supply alternatives in the area. At present, it is impossible to guarantee the aforementioned quality with the primary and secondary treatment phases. The aim of the project is to increase production to 1,800 cubic metres per hour.

The infrastructure underwent an energy renovation process two years ago. Consumption was reduced by 42% after an investment of 2.6 million euros.

The Cerro del Águila WWTP serves parts of Benalmádena and Mijas and the entire municipality of Fuengirola. It handles wastewater equivalent to that produced by 160,000 people, with a maximum capacity of 240,000.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Gibraltar cable car tourist attraction closed to undergo major transformation
  2. 2 Holiday World Half Marathon in Benalmádena breaks records with more than 2,000 runners
  3. 3 Contract for new eight-million-euro Costa del Sol health centre goes out to tender
  4. 4 Water network upgrade on Fuengirola street comes to an end
  5. 5 International junior darts tournament gets under way in Gibraltar
  6. 6 Plans advance for major refurbishment of eastern Costa del Sol secondary school
  7. 7 The Rock marks International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
  8. 8 Gibraltar police commissioner attends UK national policing conference in London
  9. 9 Gibraltar representatives attend major international cruise summit in Madrid
  10. 10 Benalmádena honours commitment to modernise fire brigade

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Water company Acosol to increase quantity and quality of water for golf from Cerro del Águila treatment plant

Water company Acosol to increase quantity and quality of water for golf from Cerro del Águila treatment plant