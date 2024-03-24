Acosol to invest 10 million euros in new technology to save water on the Costa del Sol

María Albarral Marbella Sunday, 24 March 2024, 16:52 Compartir Copiar enlace

If we were to give a name and surname to one of the main concerns of the people of Malaga in 2024, it would undoubtedly be 'Mr Drought Crisis'. The lack of water affects not only users, but also the entire delivery system. That is why Acosol, the public water company which supplies the western Costa del Sol, has launched a project called 'Digital Transformation for Water Resilience on the Western Costa del Sol (Water 360)', with a budget of ten million euros and aims, through new technology, to save water and fight the drought. It is hoped that this will be funded by the European Union through the Next Generation EU funds.

Acosol's CEO, Matilde Mancha, told SUR: "This is a global and very ambitious project with which we have two very clear objectives. On the one hand, to use and manage water more efficiently, maximising the use of the resource and acting more quickly and effectively in the event of incidents, as well as digitalising and modernising all the data management, monitoring and remote control systems of our facilities.

"This will allow us to be more decisive, more efficient and more sustainable. It is a real technological revolution which, regardless of whether or not we obtain the subsidy with European funds, we are going to incorporate into our action plan to adapt little by little."

Digitisation and artificial intelligence will be the main tools to control everything, from storage in reservoirs, to suppling pipes to prevent leaks. A total of 35 specific measures will be implemented to improve the control and saving of water resources, as well as the acquisition of real-time data for analysis and decision-making, to optimise the service and make it more efficient.

"This system will allow us to control leaks in real time in order to detect any possible incident or breakdown in our system and act with determination and fluidity, which will result in greater savings that we hope will exceed five per cent," Mancha said.

Another of the advantages of the implementation of these new technologies is to strengthen resilience, especially in relation to extreme events. The framework will put in place a system that favours the capacity to respond to adverse conditions such as droughts or severe climatic situations, through digital transformation and collaborative management.

Measures

To achieve these objectives, Acosol proposes: emergency plans for drought situations; a water quality health plan; an integrated management plan for sanitation systems; a plan for the promotion and use of reclaimed water on the Costa del Sol; a civil protection plan for flooding, diagnostic study, control and management of structural leaks in the Acosol distribution network; hydrogeological studies; remote reading at supply points; and autonomous and intelligent controllers on regulating valves at strategic points in the upstream network, among others.