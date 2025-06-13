Police intercept exchange and seize 4,000 packets of contraband tobacco in Malaga cemetery

Europa Press Malaga Friday, 13 June 2025, 15:14 Compartir

Officers from the Malaga Local Police force, together with the customs surveillance service of Spain's state tax administration agency, have carried out an operation and subsequent investigation into a suspected tobacco-smuggling offence following an operation in which 4,000 packets of cigarettes and 7,530 euros in cash were seized.

It all happened around the end of May, when plainclothes police officers saw two vehicles parked in the Parcemasa city cemetery car park. The drivers and occupants were acting nervously.

The police then saw a third car arrive. The driver opened the boot and began to quickly and vigilantly transfer cardboard boxes.

The officers decided to intervene in case the exchange constituted a criminal or administrative offence. They proceeded to identify the individuals.

At that moment, one of the men took an object out of his clothing and threw it behind some hedges. The officers noticed the move and recovered what turned out to be a bundle of banknotes tied with a rubber band, totalling 7,530 euros.

The officers carried out an inspection of the vehicles: there were two boxes with 25 packets of cigarettes each, while in the other they found 13 boxes with a total of 75 packets; a total of 4,000. The value of the items could exceed 18,900 euros on the market.

After inspecting the goods, it was confirmed that they lacked the official Spanish tax seals, which are mandatory for imported or permanently introduced tobacco products in Spanish territory to certify that the corresponding taxes have been paid.

A tobacco seizure report was drawn up to be sent to the Tax Agency authorities, while the police continue working on identifying the people involved in the distribution and sale of contraband tobacco.