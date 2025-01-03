112 Andalucía responds to 469 New Year's Eve calls in Malaga province

Europa Press Malaga Friday, 3 January 2025, 12:27

Emergency operators working for 112 Andalucía answered a total of 469 calls in Malaga province during the 24-hour New Year's Eve period from 8am on 31 December.

The main reasons for calling 112 were healthcare (187) and public safety issues (155); followed by road accidents (30), fires (24) and traffic incidents (23).

A total of 2,058 emergencies were managed throughout Andalucía during the period, a drop compared to last year's figures.