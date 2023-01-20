Visiting British pianist to give recital at Malaga church Philip Lange, who is a personal friend of parishioners at St George's in the city, boasts a career that includes BBC radio and performing with Dionne Warwick

British pianist Philip Lange is giving a recital at St George's Anglican Church in Malaga this Saturday 21 January.

The concert starts at 7pm and the programme includes popular pieces like Debussy's The Girl With The Flaxen Hair and Schubert's Sonata in C minor, D. 958. The pianist told SUR in English that he has "a particular affection" for Schubert.

Lange is a personal friend of parishioners at the church and has been invited to give the recital through them.

The musician was educated at University College School in London, where he won numerous prizes at various competitive festivals, including a gold medal at the London Festival.

He then went on to study at the Royal College of Music, during which time he made highly successful debuts at the Wigmore Hall and on the South Bank.

He has given broadcasts on BBC Radio 2 and 3, performed on cruise ships, played in repertory theatre and shared platforms with well-known musicians including Dionne Warwick.

Philip gave annual recitals in Mallorca from 2005 to 2014, organised by his friend, the late BBC journalist Sue Lloyd-Roberts.

Other notable achievements include giving a concert at former UK prime minister Sir Edward Heath's former home in Salisbury, which raised a thousand pounds for charity.

Philip's teaching career has included working as Director of Music in both preparatory and secondary schools and since the first lockdown he has been teaching piano pupils virtually.

Away from his professional life, Philip enjoys the theatre, walking, gardening and listening to jazz.

Tickets cost 15 euros and reservations can be made at: www.stgeorgeschurchmalaga.org/events. Payment can be made at the door on the night.