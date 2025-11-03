Unspoilt beaches, dunes and diving on the eastern Costas

Nerja, close to the Malaga-Granada border has some of the most beautiful beaches on the Costa del Sol.

Jennie Rhodes Axarquía Monday, 3 November 2025, 10:38

Think of the Costa del Sol and of the image of endless beaches, the sparkling Mediterranean Sea and beach bars (chiringuitos) complete with sun loungers, parasols and well-stocked bars springs to mind.

This is certainly still the case on the eastern side of Malaga city as the coast stretches along the Axarquía and across the border into Granada province's Costa Tropical. The best part is that the beaches are less crowded than those on the western coast.

The wide expanse of sand in La Cala del Moral, overlooked by the historic El Cantal tunnels and cliffs, which form part of Malaga's Senda Litoral (coastal footpath), are the perfect spot to relax at the end of the day and watch as the sun sets over the mountains.

Watch the sunset at El Cantal cliffs in La Cala del Moral or dive down to see rare corals as the Costa del Sol meets the Costa Tropical

Heading further east, the coastal path leads to neighbouring Rincón de la Victoria and Torre de Benagalbón, which offer a choice of urban beaches complete with a promenade lined with traditional fish restaurants and bars, to unspoilt sections where nature takes over.

This unspoiled coastal landscape carries on into the small, fishing villages of Chilches and Benajarafe where you can join locals for a late-afternoon stroll along the quiet promenades, enjoy the wide expanses of sandy beaches and discover a gem of authentic Spain.

A great time to enjoy the long continuos beach and promenade in Torre del Mar is early September when the town holds its annual international air show. Plane enthusiasts can combine a day by the seaside and the thrills and spills of acrobatic teams and jets filling the skies with daredevil stunts. Come at any time of year though with the family as there's plenty of play equipment and entertainment to keep the little ones occupied.

A little further east are the towns of El Morche and Torrox, which offer nine kilometres of stunning beaches from the protected Carraca sand dunes to the popular Ferrara beach. For picture-postcard views, walk along the promenade to the town's lighthouse.

Torrox merges seamlessly into neighbouring Nerja, whose small bays and long stretches of beach have been favourites among tourists for decades, from El Salón and Calahonda below the iconic Balcón de Europa viewpoint, to the long Burriana beach, lined with popular beach bars and restaurants, all with the stunning backdrop of the Sierra Almijara mountain range which drops down into the sea at the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs. This natural border with Granada province's Costa Tropical is a must for divers and kayakers, thanks to the wealth of sea life that lives among its rare, native orange coral.

There is no shortage of companies that offer guided excursions to the area from Torrox, Nerja and Almuñécar-La Herradura, which are the first coastal resorts on the Costa Tropical.

La Herradura is so-called because its bay is shaped like a horseshoe - herradura in Spanish - the water is calm and transparent making it the ideal place for swimming and snorkelling. Almuñécar's 19 kilometres of coast offer stunning views and the Granada tradition of a free tapa with your drink at its many beach bars.

Dogs are welcome on a number of the area's beaches. From Rincón de la Victoria to Torre del Mar and Torrox clearly marked sections mean that even pets can discover the quieter side of the Costa del Sol and its Tropical neighbour. The Axarquía and Costa Tropical are the ideal places for all the family.