Uncharted is the latest blockbuster delivered by Fresco Film, a Malaga production company The company has worked on the shooting of many successful films and series in Spain, including Spider-Man: No Way Home and Game of Thrones

Antonio Banderas isn't Malaga's only representative in the new blockbuster Uncharted. Local production company Fresco Film managed the movie's million-dollar budget.

As the highest-grossing film last week, Uncharted made a revenue of about three million euros over the weekend, according to Variety magazine. The cast includes stars such as Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

Filming mainly took place in Barcelona. Due to the pandemic, scenes due to be filmed in Thailand and the Philippines were shot in Spain, on the Costa Brava, Jávea, Benidorm and Madrid.

"This project came to us from the financial director of Sony, with whom we worked successfully on Spider-Man: No Way Home," explained Peter Welter Soler, executive producer of Fresco Film, who spent three weeks scouting for locations resembling South-East Asian scenery within Spain.

"Given the challenges of the pandemic, nobody wanted to travel too far," said Welter Soler. "In Barcelona we shot footage set in the city itself, as well as scenes set in New York."

With a global budget of 120 million euros, filming in October 2020 was a success despite the pandemic. In the summer of 2021, director Ruben Fleischer continued shooting in Madrid.

"It's an Indiana Jones kind of adventure, with a plot and just the right amount of big action scenes, as well as a successful leading trio, with Antonio Banderas playing a great villain," explained Welter Soler, revealing his inner film critic.

The executive producer has brought numerous film crews to Malaga in the past few years, including those of Snatch 2 (by Sony) and Warrior Nun (by Netflix). He is currently working on a project for Fresco Film in Tenerife, for the British series A Town Called Malice.