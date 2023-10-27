Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The facade of the Museo Picasso Málaga. Ñito Salas
Twenty Times Pablo, the Museo Picasso Málaga celebrates its twentieth anniversary
The programme of twenty events, which runs until 31 October, includes open doors, guided visits, workshops, concerts and exhibitions, all completely free

Friday, 27 October 2023, 15:36

On 27 October, 2003, the Picasso Museum in Malaga opened its doors, a date that could be considered a turning point in the city's cultural scene.

With Twenty Times Pablo, it aims to celebrate those two decades during which the art gallery welcomed over nine million visitors and gained significant national and international recognition.

The programme of twenty events, which runs until 31 October, includes open doors, guided visits, workshops, concerts and exhibitions, all completely free and aimed as a tribute to the city and the visitors who have supported it over the last two decades. More information can be found on www.museopicassomalaga.org

