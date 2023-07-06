La Zambra, the five-star resort on the Costa del Sol that combines location, luxury and service

Compartir Copiar enlace

Located in the former Byblos, a refuge for great artists and celebrities of the 80s and 90s, the new opening of La Zambra has raised the bar for Costa del Sol hotels with a proposal based on luxury, wellness and exclusivity from The Unbound Collection by Hyatt.

This fully refurbished five-star resort offers everything you need for a top-level getaway in a superb setting in Mijas, half an hour from Marbella and from Malaga airport.

La Zambra is set on a hillside between two 18-hole golf courses in the Mijas Golf urbanisation and has almost 200 fully equipped rooms of different categories, all with terraces and views of the golf courses or the mountains.

The facilities include 3 swimming pools, 2 tennis courts and 1 paddle tennis court, a gymnasium, a yoga and Pilates room, as well as a 2,000 m2 spa, the largest on the Costa del Sol, which includes a water area and jacuzzi, sauna and Turkish baths. In addition, treatment rooms will be incorporated to enjoy wellness sessions. The space is completed with an exclusive discotheque for private events, garden areas, outdoor or covered areas for various events and a children's area consisting of a Kids Club and a Baby Club.

In terms of gastronomy, La Zambra has a wide range of options, including four different areas: Palmito, where you can enjoy the best buffet and à la carte breakfasts, lunches and relaxed dinners; Bamboleo, a tribute to Julio Iglesias, a guest of the legendary establishment, and which in addition to a variety of snacks includes music and unique live performances; La Bartola, which embodies the spirit of the typical Andalusian beach bar; and Picador, featuring an unashamedly Andalusian cuisine specialising in Spanish tapas with a Mediterranean touch, to which chefs Iker González and Juanjo Solano give a genuine personality.

All with the best products and a comprehensive wine cellar that accompanies the dishes to offer an unbeatable experience.

The buildings housing La Zambra, which maintain the white façade and blue turrets that distinguished the original, have historically accommodated celebrities such as the Rolling Stones and even Lady Diana. The refurbishment was carried out by the architectural studio Esteva i Esteva, from Palma de Mallorca, which set out to recover the glamour of the place by giving it refinement and giving special prominence to natural materials and the character of Andalusia. In addition, the Marugal hotel experts are in charge of the management, which gives an extra touch of excellence to the initiative.

La Zambra is located between Los Olivos and Los Lagos, two world-class golf courses designed by the renowned Robert Trent Jones who built more than 500 courses worldwide. Jones designed these courses following his philosophy of "hard par, easy bogey", with relatively flat courses with very little rough and an abundance of water. Likewise, its facilities are perfect for relaxing after a day on the fairway, enjoying pleasant meals or wellness sessions in the spa. Within 15 minutes of the resort, you can find a total of 12 courses suitable for all levels.

More information

Web: lazambrahotel.com

Telephone: 951311234