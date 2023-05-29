Senator Hotels & Resorts kicks off the summer season with high expectations

Compartir Copiar enlace

The summer season is starting and with it comes a flurry of people arriving in the most touristy areas of Spain. At Senator Hotels & Resorts they know this and are already prepared to welcome their guests, as they do every season.

Ibiza, a new and central element of their summer portfolio

The great new addition to Senator Hotels & Resorts this summer is undoubtedly the new affiliate Beach Star Ibiza, in the San Antonio bay. A four-star hotel that breaks away from the traditional family holiday line that the chain has followed until now. It is introducing itself into the ‘Ibizan vibes’ with a sophisticated adults-only hotel on the beachfront, where house music, chill out and pastel and white tones are the hallmarks of the establishment.

The chain expects at least a 40 per cent increase in recruitment

The Almeria-based hotel group is currently looking for personnel to complete and strengthen its hotel staff. It has held several 'Talent days' in April and May to find the best professionals in Mojácar, Vera, and Ibiza to find waiters, receptionists, entertainers and many other types of staff. Senator Hotels & Resorts ensure parity in the positions offered each season as part of its Equality Plan.

What impresses guests the most

If there's one thing that stands out among the experiences of those who stay at Senator Hotels & Resorts establishments, it is undoubtedly the warmth and friendliness of the staff. From dawn to dusk, the entertainment on offer offers a wide variety of activities that do not go unnoticed. Both children and parents establish a bond with the entertainers and the rest of the families they meet, creating unforgettable memories.

When there are several people or families travelling, the most popular are specific offers such as ‘teenagers’ special’ or ‘large families’, as well as hotels with interconnecting rooms so that everyone can stay together. Not forgetting the variety of slides and aquaparks in the hotels, the great favourites of children.

As part of the experience, options for coeliacs, people with food intolerances, allergies or diets such as vegetarian are always a must and are a growing request from guests.

Places to share experiences

Hotel rooftops are the new trendy places to be. Not only do they offer 'high altitude' sunsets, but accompanying them with ambient music and a drink to suit everyone's taste is now almost essential. An example of this is the Senator Marbella rooftop with sea views. In the heights of Senator Gandia Spa Hotel is the Marao restaurant, which in addition to views of the Mediterranean offers a journey for the palate with a menu prepared by the 5 Michelin-starred chef Paco Pérez.

For family travellers, guests' favourites are Playacartaya Aquapark & Spa Hotel in Cartaya (Huelva) and Playaballena Aquapark & Spa Hotel in Rota (Cádiz). Both have in common their large water areas with slides and splash zone for the little ones, as well as their beachfront locations. On the other hand, hotels such as Senator Mar Menor Golf & Spa Resort in Los Alcázares (Murcia) stand out with services and facilities for cyclists, a Senzia Spa & Wellness centre, and a golf course. This resort also offers the option of staying in a flat instead of a hotel, providing a more flexible accommodation option.

Sustainability as a part of the stay

Committed as ever to the environment, environmental initiatives within Senator Hotels & Resorts are increasingly linked to the experience of the stay. In entertainment, this can be seen through sustainable eco-workshops. In catering, through collaboration with companies such as Too Good To Go or Winnow Solutions, which manage to avoid food waste and optimise the kitchens and their operation.