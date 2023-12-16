Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Tourists soak up the sun on a beach on the Costa del Sol. T.A.
Andalucía, a favourite spot in the Mediterranean for British tourists and digital nomads
Travel

Andalucía, a favourite spot in the Mediterranean for British tourists and digital nomads

British holidaymakers have long had an affinity with the region, especially the Costa del Sol, where hundreds of thousands head every year to enjoy the sun, as well as the abundant attractions it offers that cater for the whole family

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Malaga

Saturday, 16 December 2023, 07:11

Andalucía has long been one of the most popular destinations for British tourists, especially the Costa del Sol, where hundreds of thousands head every year to enjoy the sun, as well as the abundant attractions it offers that cater for the whole family.

British visitors, whose numbers are now reaching pre-pandemic levels, have long had an affinity with the region, not only because it offers many comforts of home, such as British style bars and cafés offering familiar cuisine, but also because it offers more than 320 days of sunshine, golden beaches with every amenity imaginable; a complete range of hotels, from budget to boutique; plenty of attractions for the children, such as theme parks, nature reserves and leisure spaces; along with an excellent public transport system that facilitates travel between the eight provinces.

The regional government is well aware of the need to ensure that British people planning their holidays will still consider the south of Spain as their first choice, and the Costa del Sol, for example, launched a 1.5-million-euro promotion campaign at the start of the 2023 summer season.

Excellent air connections

Andalucía is also attracting new types of tourists who spend longer in a destination than the average holidaymaker. This target market includes remote-working professionals now dubbed “digital nomads”, as well as so-called “energy nomads”, those looking to spend the coldest weeks of the year in warmer climates where energy costs are lower.

Another factor that makes Andalucía a favourite for British tourists is that it is easily reached because of excellent connections by air.

Figures from Spain’s Aena airport authority show that travellers from the UK account for 30 per cent of all those who use Malaga Airport. Even in low season there can be as many as 90 flights a day to or from the UK, and around 40 of them connect Malaga with London.

Te puede interesar

