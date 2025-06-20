Music
Top young international pianists compete in Malaga
Musicians from Serbia, Lithuania and Russia competed in the final
Sur in English
Friday, 20 June 2025, 14:16
Malaga city’s second international piano competition came to an end in the Cervantes theatre on Sunday.
The winner was Bogdan Dugalic of Serbia who competed in the final with Elizbieta Liepa of Lithuania and Nikita Lukinov of Russia.
