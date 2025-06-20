Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Bogdan Dugalic of Serbia Marilú Báez
Top young international pianists compete in Malaga

Musicians from Serbia, Lithuania and Russia competed in the final

Sur in English

Friday, 20 June 2025, 14:16

Malaga city’s second international piano competition came to an end in the Cervantes theatre on Sunday.

The winner was Bogdan Dugalic of Serbia who competed in the final with Elizbieta Liepa of Lithuania and Nikita Lukinov of Russia.

