Three local fashion and skin care brands come together to raise funds for Cudeca The charity event was organised by Mapuchi Moda, the Fabulosa Lingerie boutique and the Flint + Flint skincare brand

Friday, 19 August 2022, 11:59

The local fashion and skin care sector came together last month to host a charity fashion show at the Play Restaurant in La Cala de Mijas to raise funds for the Cudeca Foundation.

The event was organised by the fashion brand Mapuchi Moda, the Fabulosa Lingerie boutique and the Flint + Flint skincare brand.

The event, which raised more than 700 euros for the cancer charity, presented the summer collection by designer Sara Hailey; a range of lingerie and swimwear by Karen Blair and Gill Fox; and a collection of Secret of Skin Health products created by husband-and-wife team Adam and Maxine Flint.

A Cudeca spokesperson said, "This is an excellent way to raise funds while having fun."