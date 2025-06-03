The importance of having comprehensive insurance

SUR in English Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 12:31 Compartir

Although many drivers think that having basic car insurance is enough, the reality is that there are always unforeseen risks which drivers can be exposed to at any time and, for this reason; it is always advisable to add extra covers to the policy to make it more comprehensive.

With Sabadell Blink Seguro Auto car insurance, for example, we have basic third party essential cover at an unbeatable price. This policy covers a payment of 30,000€ in the event of a fatal traffic accident and one of the best roadside assistance services; offering the possibility of sending a tow truck 24 hours a day wherever we are and with the promise that the truck will arrive in less than 60 minutes, if not, a 60€ compensation is paid. The service also provides more than 1,000 trusted garages offering Blink customers special offers, at no additional cost, and a window-repair service to ensure safe and worry-free driving.

The insurance also covers, where possible, the repair of the vehicle at the roadside. If when the tow truck arrives, it is too complicated to solve the problem immediately, the vehicle can be towed to a garage of choice within the radius we have contracted. The ideal situation in these cases is to have unlimited mileage on our policy. This is especially important if the breakdown occurs in a city far away from our home address, as once the car is repaired who will drive the vehicle back to our home?

We can customise Sabadell Blink Auto Insurance to the level of protection we need. It is very common to add the extended vehicle towing guarantee and unlimited mileage: with this cover, in the event of a breakdown or accident on the road, we will be able to choose any garage throughout the country. As for optional coverage, we can complete our insurance with protection for damage caused by animals or adverse weather conditions, or contract help with dealing with fines and driving infractions.

In the case of extended third party and fully comprehensive insurance, if our car is less than two years, it will be valued, in the case of a total right-off due to accident, theft or fire, as new; and if the vehicles is between two and three years old, 15% over the actual valuation. Thanks to their WhatsApp numer, the insurance company can solve queries, send or receive documentation, make change to our policies and many other services.

In short, having car insurance not only means complying with the law, but also represents peace of mind, responsibility, financial security and protection for ourselves, our loved ones and other parties.