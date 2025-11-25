The first Michelin stars on the Costa del Sol

Alekk M. Saanders Marbella Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 14:30 Share

Malaga hosts the Michelin Gala 2026 this Tuesday evening, the official launch of the Michelin Guide Spain & Portugal 2026. We look back at the first restaurants on the Costa del Sol to be awarded Michelin stars.

La Fonda de Horcher

Over the centuries, foreign restaurateurs have contributed to the development of high-class hospitality in Spain, making it diverse. Marbella was no exception in this case. In 1976, an exquisite restaurant opened in the glamorous resort, run by the famous German restaurant dynasty Horcher. Otto Horcher, who left his business in Germany during the second world war and moved to Spain, opened a landmark restaurant in Madrid in 1943. Three decades later, the Horcher family acquired La Fonda restaurant in Marbella, making it a magnet for high society and gourmets.

It should be noted that by that time, La Fonda was already known for its luxury. It consisted of three historic buildings that were first a private residence, then a church, and later a school. In the 1960s, La Fonda became a luxury hotel, mainly thanks to the creative duo of designers Jaime Parlade and Duarte Pinto Coelho. However, in the 1980s, La Fonda was associated exclusively with high-class cuisine and exquisite dishes served in a charming atmosphere. La Fonda de Horcher specialised in the most romantic dinners offered in Marbella. In 1978, under the direction of Gustav Horcher, La Fonda received a Michelin star.

The restaurant continued to attract a clientele ranging from members of European royalty, such as Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, to Hollywood stars such as Liz Taylor and Brigitte Bardot. The restaurant was also a meeting place for famous intellectuals such as Jacques Cousteau and artists such as Salvador Dalí. Well-known businessmen would stop by to sample the game dishes. The menu also included traditional Malaga cuisine with innovative elements. During Marbella's golden years, La Fonda de Horcher shone brightly, inspiring other chefs to do their utmost to reach new heights and gain Michelin gastronomic recognition.

El Corzo de Los Monteros

Unsurprisingly, Marbella soon made history by becoming the first place in Spain where a hotel restaurant was awarded a Michelin star. In 1985, Don Gregorio Camarero, chef at El Corzo restaurant in the Los Monteros hotel, earned his first Michelin star.

Zoom Goyo Camarero. SUR

This was an additional star for the iconic hotel in Marbella. Opened in 1962, Los Monteros was one of the first hotels in Spain to be awarded the title of five-star luxury hotel. Don Gregorio Camarero, a chef from Burgos, moved to Marbella and opened El Corzo restaurant in 1974. He worked there for decades and became famous for his extraordinary cuisine. In Marbella and beyond, he was simply known as Goyo.

He was considered a deeply modest, simple and honest man who did more than he spoke. There is an anecdote that when Goyo was told that El Corzo had been honoured with a mention in the Michelin Guide, he did not seem particularly impressed. He simply said that neither he nor his team deserved praise and that they were simply fulfilling their obligations to their business and their customers.

La Hacienda de Marbella

Together with La Fonda and El Corzo, the classic of the Marbella restaurant scene La Hacienda de Marbella is also considered a pioneer in obtaining the first Michelin in Andalucía. It also belongs to the first restaurants that received two stars in the Michelin guide.

La Hacienda de Marbella was founded by Luxembourger Paul Schiff in 1969. By that time the chef had run a successful restaurant in Belgium, where some regular customers suggested he open one in a Marbella development Las Chapas. He did and it was a success. Tables in the picturesque garden were frequented by celebrities - by Don Juan de Borbón to Margrethe II Queen of Denmark, among others. All those years left behind anecdotes for every taste. After 42 years in the business the restaurant closed its doors.