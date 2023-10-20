A taste of the Latin Grammys in Malaga

SUR in English Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Last Friday (13 October), Feid, Beret and Mala Rodríguez provided an taste of what the Latin Grammy Awards would be like if they were held in Malaga with a show at the bullring.

The actual award ceremony is set to take place on 16 November in Seville and this marks the first time that this music event will be held outside the US.