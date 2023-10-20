Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A taste of the Latin Grammys in Malaga
Music

The actual award ceremony is set to take place on 16 November in Seville and this marks the first time that this music event will be held outside the US

SUR in English

Malaga

Friday, 20 October 2023, 16:32

Last Friday (13 October), Feid, Beret and Mala Rodríguez provided an taste of what the Latin Grammy Awards would be like if they were held in Malaga with a show at the bullring.

The actual award ceremony is set to take place on 16 November in Seville and this marks the first time that this music event will be held outside the US.

