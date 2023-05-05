TAPAS member honoured for 20 years of service Betty Ross recieved a lifetime membership to the society in recognition of her dedication throughout the years

After retiring as TAPAS chair at the end of last year, Betty Ross has been recognised for her 20-year service with a special certificate of appreciation and a lifetime membership to the society. Betty had held numerous positions with the choir over the last two decades and she had been "instrumental" in organising successful fundraising events and shows.

During her five-year stint as Chair, and along with the support of her husband, Ken, she helped to raise almost 14,000 euros for charities and worthy causes.

A spokesperson said, "We thank both Betty and Ken for their continued support over the last 20 years."