Successful fundraiser for Mijas animal shelter

La Cala de Mijas
Thursday, 28 March 2024, 15:38
More than 80 animal lovers attended the spring fundraiser for the ACE shelter at El Olivo restaurant in La Cala de Mijas last weekend.
The evening, which featured a three-course dinner, a raffle and live entertainment, raised more than 1,800 euros to help the charity feed and look after the 500 dogs and more than 200 cats currently in its care.
