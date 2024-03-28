Successful fundraiser for Mijas animal shelter

Tony Bryant La Cala de Mijas Thursday, 28 March 2024, 15:38 Compartir Copiar enlace

More than 80 animal lovers attended the spring fundraiser for the ACE shelter at El Olivo restaurant in La Cala de Mijas last weekend.

The evening, which featured a three-course dinner, a raffle and live entertainment, raised more than 1,800 euros to help the charity feed and look after the 500 dogs and more than 200 cats currently in its care.