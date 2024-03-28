Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

ACE founder and president Fabienne Paques (l) at the fundraiser. SUR
Successful fundraiser for Mijas animal shelter
More than 80 animal lovers attended the spring fundraiser for the ACE shelter at El Olivo restaurant in La Cala de Mijas last weekend

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

La Cala de Mijas

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 15:38

More than 80 animal lovers attended the spring fundraiser for the ACE shelter at El Olivo restaurant in La Cala de Mijas last weekend.

The evening, which featured a three-course dinner, a raffle and live entertainment, raised more than 1,800 euros to help the charity feed and look after the 500 dogs and more than 200 cats currently in its care.

