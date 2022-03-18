Stars prepare to walk the red carpet at the Malaga Film Festival The twenty-fifth Malaga film festival starts today, celebrating the best of Spanish cinema and putting the city centre stage as a cultural hub

Don't be surprised if you stumble across red carpets or gaggles of fans waiting for a glimpse of a famous film star if you plan on being in Malaga over the next week,

The twenty-fifth Malaga film festival runs from today, 18 March, until 25 March and celebrates Spanish cinema in all its forms, including short films, documentaries and feature length films. The festival is a national and international focal point for the world of cinema, and promotes the city's status as a cultural hub.

Red carpets will be rolled out in front of various locations in the city, such as the Martín Carpena arena, Teatro Cervantes and the Cine Albéniz, for the arrival of guests, with space set aside for fans to grab selfies with the stars.

Throughout the week, there will be film screenings at the various locations with tributes to important figures in the industry and an awards ceremony.

There will also be a series of events running in parallel, such as Cinema Cocina - focusing on food, concerts and exhibitions.

One of the sponsors, Cervezas Victoria, will be presenting its new advert, entitled Flashback and explaining cinematographic terms to beer lovers.

The Malaga Festival has a 'Solidarity Space', with free daily events promoting the visibility of the city's various charities and social entities. This year the festival is set to be carbon neutral. Find the full programme at www.festivaldemalaga.com