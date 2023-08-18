Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Antonio Banderas and Sandra García San-Juan (centre) were the hosts for the evening. Josele
A star-filled night at the Starlite Foundation Gala evening

The charitable foundation is sponsored by Antonio Banderas and recognises the philanthropic work of prominent individuals

David Lerma

Friday, 18 August 2023, 16:56

The fourteenth Starlite Gala, which took place last Saturday evening at the Nagüeles arena, brought together prominent figures from the business, social, and cultural worlds. This annual event raises funds and supports the Starlite Foundation, which is sponsored by Antonio Banderas and Sandra García-Sanjuán. This year, the traditional auction included art works by Javier Calleja among other items. Every year, the Starlite Foundation recognises through its awards the philanthropic work of prominent individuals who have used their fame, influence, and media power to assist those in need. The highlight of the night came with performances by Luis Fonsi, Oscar-winning Christopher Cross, Julio Iglesias Jr., Kiki Morente and Juan Peña.

