Spanish ostrich eggs for Easter

Thursday, 17 April 2025

In many pre-Christian societies, eggs were associated with spring and new life. Early Christians adapted these beliefs by turning the egg into a symbol of resurrection. Dyed Easter eggs became a symbol of hope for eternal life or immortality.

It is believed that the first dyed eggs were ostrich eggs, the largest of all living birds. In ancient times they symbolised prosperity, truth, life and rebirth. With all that said, ostrich eggs can be an impressive alternative to chicken eggs on the Easter table, especially knowing that fresh ostrich eggs can be bought directly, just a couple of hours' drive from Malaga.

Produced in the highlands of Granada

Ostrich eggs are hardly exotic in Andalucia, where ostriches have been raised for quite some time. For example, the cooler highlands of Granada are the place where ostriches live and seem to feel quite comfortable.

"Before Semana Santa, we received the first ostrich eggs of the season, because ostriches only lay eggs when the weather is warm. The eggs come from a farm located in the Baza area, more precisely in Cuevas del Campo," Saray Amador from the Sabores de Altiplano shop told SUR in English.

The Altiplano de Granada is an area of high plains in the northern part of Granada province, known for its picturesque landscapes and for its sausages and hams, which have been sold in Saray’s shop for over 50 years. However, 11 years ago a new eye-catching product was added to the shop range.

"From the very beginning, ostrich eggs started to attract customers. They are impressive in size: on average 15cm long and 13cm wide. The eggs usually weigh between 1.5 and 1.8 kg. They have a richer flavour - more savoury and buttery, the white is a little more viscous. People from all over Andalucia come to the Altiplano to buy ostrich eggs. Many of them come from the province of Malaga," Saray added.

One is enough for everyone

Ostrich eggs produced in Andaluсía are popular with foreign residents on the Costa del Sol. Lenka from Mijas Costa has become a fan of ostrich eggs.

“As soon as I got my own place on the coast, I started a tradition of gathering my new friends around an Easter table decorated with ‘pysanki’ eggs. The word ‘pysanki’ comes from the Polish verb ‘to write’. The process of ‘painting’ requires creativity and patience. First, liquid wax is applied to draw a pattern on the egg. Then the egg is placed in the dye and heated so that the wax can be removed to reveal the drawing underneath,” Lenka explained.

“However, a couple of years ago I was given an ostrich egg with an accompanying note - ‘to eat such an egg, it is best to get together with a group of friends’. Coincidentally, it happened just before Easter and I immediately came up with the idea of surprising my friends, not with dyed chicken eggs, but by erecting a huge ostrich egg to which I added ornaments by hand. It was a success! One ostrich egg was enough for everyone,” Lenka exclaimed.

Approximately 20 chicken eggs are equal to one ostrich egg. Depending on the size, the egg cooks for about 90 minutes or more in a deep pot to be hard-boiled

Approximately 20 chicken eggs are equal to one ostrich egg. Depending on the size, the egg cooks for about 90 minutes or more in a deep pot to be hard-boiled. It is important to remember that the shell of an ostrich egg, which is 96% crystalline calcite and 4% organic proteins, has three different layers that vary in structure and thickness. The hardness of the shell is 3 on the Mohs scale. So… to get the edible part of the egg, you have to forge it out with tools such as the back of a meat cleaver or a small hammer.

Even more benefits

Ostrich eggs have the same benefits as chicken eggs. Many experts consider eggs to be one of the healthiest foods on the planet. They are high in protein, vitamin A, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium and natural bioactive compounds. The yolk contains several different active ingredients, such as triglycerides and phospholipids, which help digestion and regulate metabolism.

Moreover, the ostrich egg is ideal for arts and crafts. You can save the whole shell if you make a hole in it (in this case you can make scrambled eggs or omelettes from the liquid contents). The shell pieces from boiled Easter ostrich eggs can be used as dishes and containers.

It is worth noting that many people prefer to go directly to the farm in Cuevas del Campo where you can see how ostriches are cared for and how these impressive birds socialise with people and, of course, with each other and other animals. In addition, at the farm you can ask for fertilised eggs. The price of ostrich eggs (regardless of weight) ranges from 28 to 33 euros. Once you buy eggs fresh, they keep in the fridge for two months without spoiling.