Spain's Melody wears a Malaga design on the Eurovision turquoise carpet

Almudena Nogués Málaga Friday, 16 May 2025, 13:59 Compartir

Like a diva. Elegant, feminine, daring, with a groundbreaking, futuristic touch and a powerful aura. Like her song, Esa Diva.

Spain's representative at Eurovision conquered the turquoise carpet on Monday, the event that kicks off the most musical week of the year, with a look in keeping with the song with which she will take to the stage this Saturday at the St Jakobshalle in Basel (Switzerland).

For this important event, prior to the final of the 69th edition of the European festival, Melody opted for fashion made in Malaga. The performer dazzled the crowds in an asymmetrical black and gold dress designed by Rafael Urquizar, one of the great local designers.

As Urquizar revealed to SUR, the commission came to him about three weeks ago. For him, it has been "a new challenge and an adventure against the clock". The dress fittings and delivery have had to overcome setbacks such as the blackout - "I had to come to take measurements that day and it couldn't be done" - or the theft of copper that halted part of the railway transport in our country.

"It has been quite an odyssey with many mishaps, but in the end we solved them by improvising. It's practically a design that we made in four days. She loved the sketch as soon as she saw it and we started working on it," he explained.

The two-tone design fits like a glove and enhances the singer's figure. For the top, Urquizar focused on creating a painted "second skin" effect "like metallic armour". The gold metallic fabric wraps around the neck, shoulder and right arm like a long-sleeved bodysuit, giving the look of a contemporary diva. This finish contrasts - and balances - with the elegant black, which colours the left side of the dress and the lower part with a fitted cut that slims the figure. The neckline takes centre stage: asymmetrical, plunging and suggestive.

"The black and gold combination conveys power, strength, triumph and femininity and is chosen to enhance the diva that is Melody"

It was the singer's stylist, Almudena Ruiz, who thought of Rafa after seeing pieces from his latest collections in the Madrid showroom '15 segundos', directed by Eduardo Navarrete.

"They decided on me and we came up with a tailor-made design for Melody, so that she would shine in that special moment," he explained. He added: "The black and gold combination conveys power, strength, triumph and femininity and is chosen to enhance the diva that she is. She wanted a carpet outfit that represented her and it was amazing," said the Malaga-born designer.

Zoom Melody during the fitting in Málaga and detail of the dress sketch.

This is not the first time that Urquizar has worked with great voices in our country. The designer can boast of having dressed singers of the likes of Pastora Soler and India Martínez among others over the years.

He says that he already knew Melody and had been on the verge of arranging a job with her, but in the end it didn't work out. Now, the designer has managed to put his stamp on this race towards Eurovision, making the name of Malaga - and more specifically local fashion - heard at the event.

After overcoming the difficulties that have beset its preparation - and with a record production time - Urquizar has achieved his goal: that the performer (who also has been living on the Costa del Sol for years ) made a triumphant walk down the turquoise carpet earlier this week, where she received the support of Eurofans.

"It's a very intense moment, with a lot of energy and the best thing you can do is concentrate on what you have to do. We are going to give it our all as always," she said.

Asked about his particular prediction for the contest, the Malaga-born designer gives his view: "I see her with a lot of strength and very prepared to win. She has a very Eurovision attitude - which is very important - and she is giving her all. I would love her to win. It's our turn, although we know that there are many factors and political interests behind it that make it complicated," said Urquizar.

Zoom Rafael Urquizar during one of his last fashion shows in Madrid.

Born in Malaga in 1971, Rafael Urquizar studied at the Esmod International Fashion Group Paris and, as soon as he finished his training, he began to design under his own brand, which has been in existence for 37 years.

Since then, his collections have been marketed throughout Spain and have been presented on national and international catwalks.

In addition, during this time Urquizar has combined his own couture with work in the design teams of firms such as Pedro del Hierro and has received awards such as the Aguja de Oro (Golden Needle). In recent years the firm's work has focused on made-to-measure couture, bridal fashion and limited edition pret-à-couture collections.