Malaga designer presents his most avant-garde collection at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid

Rafael Urquizar has put Malaga's fashion scene in the national spotlight. The popular designer was the only representative of the province at this year's edition of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, where he showcased his talent on Wednesday 19 February. The seventh installment of the fashion event was held at the Movistar Arena in Madrid (formerly the WiZink Center).

For his autumn-winter 25/26 collection, Urquizar has drawn inspiration from the 20th-century avant-garde artistic movements.

"Each design is a masterpiece, reflecting the creative essence of visionary artists such as Juan Antonio Palazuelo, Jesús Herrera and Bridget Riley," said Urquizar. He highlighted the capacity of each item in his Vanguard series to tell a story and become "an artistic manifestation in itself". The chromatic range of the collection includes nude, camel, forest green, magenta, petrol and the house's favourite black and white.

In terms of fabrics, Urquizar has opted for wool, taffeta, silk gazar, neoprene and velvet in giving shape to a total of 36 architecture-esque designs, combining impeccable patterns aimed at a self-confident and hyper-feminine woman. "I want them to be garments in which women become the bearers of art and culture," the designer stated.

Urquizar's work was, once again, endorsed by the provincial authority's Málaga de Moda brand, Malaga city council, Madrid city council and had the collaboration of the Academia Antonio-Eloy and the IDEM institute. The designer thanked the institutions for their contribution to Malaga's fashion scene and to the international promotion of the city in the textile industry.

Urquizar described his annual return to Mercedes-Benz as "a necessary challenge" that has allowed him to bolster his company. "80% of the atelier's clients come from outside the province thanks to our participation in fashion events with international projection like this one," he told SUR. "Being in Madrid is a test that nourishes me and allows me to express myself. I attend the fashion show with the same level of enthusiasm I felt when I first came here. My greatest gift is that those who see my designs leave saying that they would wear everything," the designer stated.

Born in Malaga in 1971, Rafael Urquizar studied at the Esmod International Fashion Group Paris. Fresh out of training, he started to work on his own brand, which celebrates 36 years since its creation. Urquizar's collections have been marketed throughout Spain and have been presented on national and international catwalks. He has also collaborated with other design teams, such as Pedro del Hierro. His work has earned him several awards, including the Aguja de Oro (the Golden Needle). In recent years, Urquizar's brand has focused on made-to-measure couture, bridal fashion and limited edition prêt-à-couture collections.