Molly's Roadhouse was the venue for the Coín branch of the Royal British Legion last social function of the year. Besides a quiz, singing carols and a rendition of the Twelve Days of Christmas, there was a raffle and the sale of Christmas cakes and mince pies made by two of the members. The morning event raised 250 euros for the Poppy Appeal.

The branch has already planned plenty of social events for 2023, details of which can be found on their website: http://www.coinrbl.info/