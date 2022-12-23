ACE dog shelter Christmas dinner 'breaks all records' by raising 4,600 euros

ACE founder Fabienne Paques (C) at the charity dinner in Mijas. / SUR.

The ACE dog shelter held its fundraising Christmas dinner last weekend, an event the charity said "broke all records", not only by raising an unprecedented 4,600 euros, but also by welcoming more than 160 animal-loving guests.

Held at the El Olivo restaurant in Mijas, the guests enjoyed a three-course dinner, followed by live music supplied by singer Nick Cripps.

The event also included a charity raffle, along with an auction with prizes donated by local businesses and supporters of the organisation.

A spokesperson for the shelter said, "Help of any kind is always much needed and highly appreciated."