Friday, 19 August 2022, 11:53

The Salón Varietés Theatre will launch its 38th season with a Grand Summer Ball held at Green Label Restaurant in El Chaparral on Friday 26 August. Tickets for the event cost 49 euros and will include a three-course dinner and entertainment.

On Sunday 28 August, the theatre will also host a charity golf tournament at Marbella Golf Club. For reservations and information, see the theatre's Facebook page.