Royal ceremony for Costa del Sol resident Charles Betty received his MBE for services to the expat community in Spain from Prince William

Long-term Benalmádena resident Charles Betty received his MBE award for services to the British expat community in Spain from Prince William at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle late last month.

Charles, originally from Lancashire, retired to Spain with his wife Eileen after a career in the education sector. Here he cofounded the Age Care charity and also set up a network of volunteer translators in health centres and hospitals.

The 98-year-old war veteran became the oldest student from the UK to receive a PhD, his second one, in 2018.