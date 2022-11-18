Royal British Legion Nerja hosts annual Poppy Ball Some 80 people were in attendance at the black-tie event, which was followed by a Sunday service and lunch

Around 80 people attended the Royal British Legion (RBL) Nerja branch annual Poppy Ball on Friday 11 November. The black-tie event was followed by a Remembrance Sunday service and lunch on 13 November to which around over 80 people went. Both events took place at the hotel Al-Andalus in Nerja.

RBL fundraiser Dorothy Allen told SUR in English that the ball was an "absolutely wonderful" evening and that it was "great to see so many people there", especially after the pandemic.

Two of the guests were Major Del Hamilton and his wife who come from Edinburgh every year to support the ball. The Major works at the Ministry of Defence's Personnel Recovery Unit in Edinburgh, where some of the money raised each year through the Nerja branch's poppy appeal goes.

Dorothy told SUR in English that the "counting process was well under way" to see how much this year's poppy appeal has raised.