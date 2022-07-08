Rotary Club elects new president with a passion for the environment Dutchman Willem Falter assumed the role during a ceremony held last Friday at the Marbella club

The Rotary Club Marbella-Guadalmina has elected its first ever Dutch president, Willem Falter, who assumed the role during a ceremony held last Friday.

Willem brings with him a wealth of business experience, and a deep passion for the environment, as he has already demonstrated during his time as a Rotarian.

Willem was the brains behind the club's EndPlasticSoup on the Costa del Sol campaign, a global initiative that seeks to ensure that there is no plastic soup in the world's oceans, seas, lakes, rivers and green spaces by 2050.

The Marbella-Guadalmina club's campaign resulted in the installation on a Mijas beach of a sculpture created from recycled plastic. The new president promises that the fish sculpture, which was installed earlier this year, is the first of many planned for other locations along the coast.

Willem says his themes for his presidential year are "harmony, activity, friendship and transparency", and he is also promising to actively encourage participation in all of the club's varied activities.

Chartered in December 2010, RC Marbella-Guadalmina was the first English speaking international Rotary Club on the Costa del Sol.

Since its inception, the club has supported numerous local and global initiatives in order to improve the lives of those in need.