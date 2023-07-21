Ricky Martin's boundless energy fills the Starlite stage The Puerto Rican singer had all the audience dancing at his only concert in Spain, which showcased his more orchestral side

Andrea Jiménez MARBELLA. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Ricky Martin doesn't need an introduction. He doesn't even have to save any of his most powerful and universal hits for the end of the party. He knows what he's doing, and that's why it only took two taps on the drum to get the Starlite audience hyped with anticipation.

Last Friday, the Marbella auditorium experienced an unforgettable evening with one of those musicians who define a genre in themselves: energy, charisma, dance, breathtaking notes and rhythms for all tastes.

"I'm going to leave my soul on this stage, I'm going to remember old times, and celebrate life; I want you to do it with me," said the Puerto Rican at the beginning of a night that will be etched in the memory of the Marbella festival. He chose the venue as the only Spanish town where he presented his symphonic concert, achieving a 'sold-out' status for both nights on the Starlite Occident stage.

The singer, with 95 platinum albums, 40 gold albums, multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy awards (including Person of the Year), and 14 Billboard Awards, took a journey through the great themes of his life: Disparo al Corazón, Vuelo, El Amor de Mi Vida, Lola, Lola, Vente Pa'ca, and Livin' la Vida Loca.

Ricky Martin's more orchestral side managed to capture all the attention of an audience that didn't miss a detail. The Puerto Rican singer saved a song that drove his fans crazy for the end: Tu Recuerdo, a nostalgic ballad, was the closing piece that swayed the Nagüeles quarry in a slow and emotional farewell.