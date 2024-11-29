Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Erythrina fusca

Denise Bush Friday, 29 November 2024, 19:32

This slow growing, ornamental tree is native to the Neotropical region which spreads from the southern tip of Florida and Mexico in North America through Central America and the Caribbean islands down to South America, including the Amazon Rainforest and the Andes. It is also found in Asia, Oceana, Madagascar and Africa as its bean-like seeds float and are carried along waterways and out across oceans.

Etrythrina fusca is a member of the huge Fabaceae family (legume) and has the ability to fix nitrogen in the soil. This and the fact that its rounded crown provides essential shade, make it a popular plant around coffee plantations.

Fully grown and in an ideal climate it can reach 20 metres tall but is more usually 10 to 15 metres. It has pale brown bark dotted with conical thorns and trifoliate leaves. It is deciduous and the leaves change a brilliant yellow colour before falling in the autumn.

The flowers are an unusual shape and can be pale orange or yellow. After flowering, long bean-like pods form which turn dark brown as they ripen. The pods, which can be up to 20cm long, each contain between 3 and 20 seeds. Propagation by seed is easy or alternatively, Erythrina fusca can be propagated from cuttings of new wood in late spring and summer.

It is very slow growing and long-lived and, although classed a s a tropical, rainforest tree, adapts well to coastal positions and drier areas.

Erythrina fusca is a prized plant in its native countries as it is said to have many medicinal properties although also being known to be toxic if consumed in large quantities. Decoctions of the flowers are used as a sedative, the bark is used to treat liver disorders, wounds and promote sleep and the raw leaves and flowers are often eaten in salads. The wood is used for firewood and to make traditional canoes.