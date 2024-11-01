Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Salvia hispanica

Denise Bush Malaga Friday, 1 November 2024, 14:50 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Salvia hispanica is a member of the mint family (Lamiaceae). It is commonly called Mexican sage or chia. Chia seeds are widely available in health stores and supermarkets and are called a 'superfood' as they are high in antioxidants, minerals, fibre and omega-3 fatty acids as well as protein.

It is native to Guatemala and central Mexico and was consumed by the Nahautl, Maya, Inca and Aztec people as it was believed to bring great strength and stamina.

Chia is incredibly easy to grow from seed and, as the majority of chia seeds are sold raw in health shops, there is no need to purchase from a garden centre. The photo to the right is of a large chia plant, nearly two metres tall, that grew from seed tossed out in washing-up water.

Not only are the seeds edible, they can also be grown to provide micro-greens. The plant itself is also very attractive with dark-green serrated edged leaves and tall flower spikes of purple and sometimes white flowers during summer.

There are two species that are grown for the seeds, S. hispanica and S. columbariae (commonly called golden chia). The latter has flower clusters at the ends of the stems instead of spikes and the seeds are golden as opposed to the grey and beige seeds of the former.

The pretty blue flowers attract lots of pollinating insects and once the petals have dropped, the whole flower head can be snipped off and left to dry in a paper bag. The seed may need a bit of winnowing to remove the chaff but it will store for up to five years in an airtight jar.

Another asset this plant has is that it is moderately drought-resistant once established and will withstand a fair bit of sun although on extremely hot days it may be best to provide a little shade to prevent the leaves from scorching. It will grow in most soils as long as they are free draining and needs no fertiliser.