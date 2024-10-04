Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Euphorbia corollata

Denise Bush Malaga Friday, 4 October 2024, 11:53 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Euphorbia corollata, also known as flowering spurge, is a herbaceous perennial in the huge Euphorbiaceae family.

It looks very similar to gypsophila (baby's breath) but is much more tolerant of dry and poor soils. Euphorbia corollata will grow in just about any soil but it must be free-draining.

It is native to central and eastern regions of the US where it is found growing wild on open ground, roadsides etc. In some areas it is regarded as a noxious weed because of its propensity to self-seed. However it needs a temperate climate and will struggle in extreme temperatures.

Growing up to 90 centimetres tall, Euphorbia corollata may need staking, especially when in bloom as the flowers can be so profuse that the stems are weighed down.

Bees and butterflies, as well as other pollinating insects, love the small, white flowers as they are rich in both pollen and nectar.

The blooms form in loose clusters at the ends of branched stems from spring onwards. They are long-lasting and can be used as cut flowers although care must be taken when gathering them as the milky latex that all plants in the Euphorbia family exude can cause skin reactions and sensitivity. All parts of the plant are mildly toxic.

After flowering, bulbous capsules form, each containing three seeds. As the capsule dries it splits open and ejects the seeds.

The seeds can be kept dry and cool and sown in spring or autumn. They are best sown in situ as Euphorbia corollata develops a thick, woody tap root and does not like to be transplanted. It can also be grown from root cuttings.

Besides using it as a pretty border plant or in a container, flowering spurge can be used as ground cover. It has the added attraction of the leaves turning a deep reddish brown in the autumn, before becoming dormant for the winter.