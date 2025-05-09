Recommended for your garden in southern Spain: Roman chamomile

Denise Bush Malaga Friday, 9 May 2025, 12:33 Compartir

A common sight in southern Spain in the spring, Roman chamomile or Chamaemelum nobile (also known as Anthemis nobile), is a perennial herb in the Asteraceae family (daisy).

It has delicate feathery foliage and small daisy-like blooms with a circle of white petals around a central yellow 'button' of tiny florets.

It is native to Europe where it can be found growing wild in dry pasture and meadows.

Named by German botanist and scholar, Joachim Camerarius, in Rome in 1598, it quickly started to be cultivated not only for its attractive appearance and scent but also for its purported medicinal qualities, none of which have been supported with scientific study.

These traditional medicinal qualities include being diuretic, carminative, analgesic and an aid to digestion.

It is also used extensively in hair products, cosmetics, infusions and for flavouring foods and sometimes used to add bitterness when making beer.

The genus name Chamaemelum comes from the Greek 'chamai' meaning on the ground and 'melon' meaning apple; the ground apple, presumably referring to its apple-like scent.

Drought and frost tolerant, and also able to grow in poor or lime soils, Roman chamomile is a hardy little plant. It can be used for lawns, although a dwarf variety is probably a better choice, and it will withstand some foot traffic.

It needs a bright sunny spot and free draining soil and very little else. Occasional watering during the hottest months of the year will keep it healthy.

Propagation is easiest by seed sown in spring under a thin layer of vermiculite. It can be used as a border plant or grown in pots, it is also a useful plant for xeriscaping.