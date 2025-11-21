The Buyer’s Agent That Actually Pays You — A New Era for Property Buyers in Spain with HouseCashback.es

SUR in English Málaga Friday, 21 November 2025, 09:34 Share

Affordable housing has become a major challenge in Spain, especially in the Costa del Sol where property prices have risen far beyond what many local residents can afford. This growing problem inspired the creation of HouseCashback.es, a buyer-focused model designed to ease upfront costs and make homeownership more accessible. — and in a way no one has tried before.

HouseCashback.es has introduced a system that’s surprising the Spanish market: they share their commission directly with the buyer, giving up to 1% of the purchase price back at the end of the transaction.

This simple but powerful idea is already positioning the company as one of the most innovative players in the region.

A Real Financial Advantage for Buyers

In Spain, working with a buyer’s agent is highly beneficial because they represent your interests throughout the entire purchase process, helping you avoid risks, overpaying, or being misled by seller-focused agents. Even better, in about 90% of all property transactions, the buyer’s agent’s commission is paid by the seller, meaning you receive full representation at no cost to you as the buyer.

HouseCashback.es pushes it even further!

Instead of keeping everything, they return part of their earnings to the buyer — meaning you can receive thousands of euros simply for choosing to work with them.

Buyers can use this cashback to:

● Lower their down payment.

● Cover legal and notary costs.

● Pay for taxes such as ITP.

● Furnish their new home.

● Or simply keep more cash available during the move.

For first-time buyers, expats, digital nomads and families relocating to Spain, this approach provides a welcome financial boost at exactly the right moment.

“We work for the buyer — and we prove it.”

Founder Matthias De Marelle, originally from Belgium, explains:

“The Spanish real estate system is traditionally built around the seller. We wanted to create something fair, transparent and modern — something that helps buyers save money, not spend more.”

“If we negotiate hard, you win. And if we earn our commission, you earn with us.”

With a team that speaks English, Dutch, Spanish and French, HouseCashback.es assists international buyers from the first property search until the day of completion.

A Trusted Partner in a Complex Market

For many foreigners, buying property in Spain can feel overwhelming. Different laws, multiple agents, hidden fees and inconsistent information make the process confusing — and sometimes risky.

HouseCashback.es acts as the buyer’s shield:

● They negotiate on your behalf.

● They check potential risks.

● They guide you through legal and financial requirements.

● They connect you with reputable lawyers, mortgage brokers and notaries.

● And they ensure you never overpay.

Why Buyers Choose HouseCashback.es

● You get professional representation.

● You get a financial advantage at closing.

● You pay nothing out of pocket (in 99% of cases).

● You have multilingual support.

● You save time, stress and potentially thousands of euros.

It’s a win-win model that aligns the interests of the agent with those of the buyer — finally.

Ready to buy property in Spain? Work with the agencythat pays you

If you’re planning to buy a home in the Costa del Sol, there is no reason to leave money on the table.

Discover how much cashback you could receive:

Web: www.housecashback.es

Mail: info@housecashback.es