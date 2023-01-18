Spring Hills could change your life

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 18:36

When someone decides to change their life, the picture of a new place linked to that change comes to mind. That place could be Spring Hills, a new development of eight semi-detached villas in Mijas Golf that are being marketed by GILMAR Real Estate.

One of the main benefits of investing in Spring Hills is that, as it is a new development, the project for your new home can be adapted to your needs before construction begins, keeping in mind that it will be a 209 square meter villa spread across three floors, designed to the highest quality standards, and with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two garage spaces at ground level. Undoubtedly the ideal home for a family seeking to improve their quality of life, with all the guarantees, peace of mind and comfort of trusting in GILMAR, the leading real estate agency in Spain with almost 40 years of experience.

Among other features, the basement of the property is an extra, where you can enjoy more space to design a complete area for leisure, sports, etc.

The main floor is distributed in a large living-dining room, with an open kitchen and access to the magnificent south-facing terrace, from which you can enjoy your private swimming pool. On the same level, there is a bedroom and a full bathroom.

On the upper floor, we find the master bedroom with en suite bathroom and dressing room, plus a south-facing terrace and magnificent views to a valley of fruit trees and the golf courses. This floor also includes another two bedrooms and another full bathroom.

Spring Hills is located just a few minutes from La Cala and Fuengirola and is beside a magnificent golf course. Each property comes with aerothermal heating and air conditioning, alarm, double glazing… as well as the aforementioned private swimming pool and all the benefits of living in a quiet area, where we can find the Mijas Golf and Santana Golf courses, an equestrian centre, supermarkets, restaurants, El Esparragal park… A true luxury that GILMAR puts within your reach as it offers you the opportunity to change your life from 450,000 euros.

Delivery of this new development consisting of eight exclusive semi-detached villas is due for the second half of 2022. Don’t hesitate to contact GILMAR Real Estate Marbella by phoning 952 861 341.