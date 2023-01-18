Riverside Homes, designer homes that radiate light at the heart of the Costa del Sol Riverside Homes, designer homes that radiate light at the heart of the Costa del Sol

Sunday, 20 February 2022, 18:34

Riverside Homes, a new development consisting of 2- and 3-bedroom homes ready to move into, is located in Benahavís, at the heart of the Costa del Sol, halfway between the towns of Marbella and Estepona.

Riverside Homes offers all the tranquillity and relaxation of a privileged natural environment, together with the Costa del Sol’s dynamism, joy and wide range of leisure and services.

This housing development is located in the midst of nature, overlooking the Guadalmina River and next to natural beauty spots, such as the Dragonfly Trail or the Angosturas Canyon, but very close to the beach and well-known leisure and entertainment areas, such as Nueva Andalucía and Puerto Banús.

The purest light and white, made into homes

Riverside Homes is a space filled with light inspired by the essence of the Andalusian White Village of Benahavís and surrounded by golf courses.

It has spacious and very bright homes, designed to make the most of natural light, with ample spaces, perfectly distributed and with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Spacious lounges with open-plan kitchens, fully fitted and equipped with top-quality finishes. Spacious terraces with spectacular views of the mountain. There are also impressive penthouses with covered terraces and ground-floor properties with gardens that blend in with the natural surroundings.

All on a private urbanisation to guarantee the residents’ privacy and safety, with complete communal areas with swimming pool and gardens.

All the properties have a parking space and storeroom included in the price and are ready to move into with prices starting at 245,000 euros.

A project by AGAS Arquitectos, with the Neinor Homes seal

Riverside Homes is an architectural project with pure lines that blends in perfectly with the surrounding nature, and in which light plays a leading role.

Homes with practical layouts that allow you to define different atmospheres for relaxation and enjoyment. Spacious rooms with maximum use of space, large windows that connect with the exterior, terraces facing the river and open kitchens to enjoy unique moments.

This is Riverside Homes, a project signed by the renowned architectural studio AGAS arquitectos, which has the Neinor Homes seal that guarantees the quality and safety of the homes, a great selection of finishes and the utmost care in every detail.

Benahavis, a village full of sunshine and life

Riverside Homes enjoys a privileged location in Benahavís, in the heart of the Serranía de Ronda, next to the Guadalmina River, with natural waterfalls and paths for walking, getting lost and disconnecting. A magnificent setting surrounded by pines, holm oaks and cork oaks that enjoys more than 300 days of sunshine a year.

Benahavis is also the essence of its streets, dotted with whitewashed houses, its bars, its tapas and, in general, its important culinary offer with top quality local produce. It is the life of its people and their joy, their fiestas and traditions.

An environment that allows you to disconnect when you want and be very connected when you want. Very close to the best beaches of the Costa del Sol, its beach bars and marinas. Very close to fantastic golf courses and perfectly linked to Málaga, its two airports and the AVE high speed train station. Quick access to the Mediterranean motorway.

Costa del Sol, Costa del Golf

With more than seventy golf courses in Málaga and the Costa del Sol, this area is a true paradise for this sport. It has the best golf offer in Europe, which, together with a privileged climate, makes it a sanctuary for golf enthusiasts.

Golf courses such as Los Arqueros, Atalaya, El Higueral, La Zagaleta or Guadalmina, are situated less than fifteen minutes away from Riverside Homes.

But it’s not all about golf, this is an area well known for its nautical ports and water activities. More than 4,000 moorings offering boat rental services, all kinds of activities and various leisure and dining options.

The most famous are Puerto Banús in Marbella and Puerto Marina in Benalmádena, but there are many more, such as Marbella Marina, Estepona Marina, La Duquesa Marina in Manilva or Sotogrande Marina, all of them very close to Benahavís.

And all this without forgetting the Costa del Sol’s magnificent beaches, with more than 185 kilometres of coastline where you can lose yourself, among beaches full of life and others that are very quiet with an infinite number of coves to explore.

Sea and sunshine for all tastes and lifestyles, with the best restaurants where you can enjoy the gastronomy of Málaga and Andalusia.

