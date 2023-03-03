Marbella: a year-round destination for foreign tourism and investment

In her welcome speech at the recent roundtable event, mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz spoke of the «growth in Marbella» that SUR in English has witnessed in its almost 40-year history.

She went on to talk about the «importance of the private sector» in the town and that «2022 was a record year» with the «best numbers recorded» in the history of Marbella.

The mayor highlighted how Marbella has seen a growth in new companies being registered since the pandemic and that hotel occupancy averaged «64 per cent throughout the year, the highest ever». Of this figure, she said, seven out of 10 hotel guests in the town in 2022 were «foreign tourists».

It is a place, Muñoz concluded, where people now come all year round, because nowadays people can « choose where and how they want to live».