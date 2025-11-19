HouseCashback.es: The Smartest Way to Buy Propertyin Spain — and Get Money Back

SUR in English Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 17:17 Share

Buying a property in Spain has always been exciting — but also expensive. Between taxes, notary fees, and renovation costs, many buyers find their budget stretched to the limit. That’s exactly why HouseCashback.es was created: to make home ownership on the Costa del Sol not only easier, but also more affordable.

HouseCashback.es is the first buyer’s agency in Spain that shares its own commission directly with the buyer, giving you up to 1% of the purchase price back when your sale completes.

How does it work?

Traditionally, real estate agents in Spain receive a commission from the seller — often 2–3% of the sale price.

HouseCashback.es works with the same system, but instead of keeping the full amount, they return part of it to the buyer.

That means if you buy through HouseCashback.es, you could receive thousands of euros back at the end of your purchase.

You can use this cashback to:

● Reduce your down payment.

● Cover notary or legal fees.️

● Furnish your new home.️

Why it matters

“At a time when affordability and access to housing are such huge challenges, especially for young families and international buyers, we wanted to offer something fair and transparent,”says Matthias De Marelle, founder of HouseCashback.es.

“Our model rewards the buyer — not just the agent — and that’s what makes it revolutionary.”

The company, operating under Horizon Properties S.L., provides full buyer representation across the Costa del Sol — from Málaga to Marbella, Fuengirola, Mijas and Estepona. Buyers receive complete guidance through every step of the process: property search, negotiation, legal checks, and completion — with a financial reward at the end.

Why choose a buyer’s agent — and why HouseCashback?

In Spain, most estate agents represent the seller, not the buyer. That means their job is to get the highest possible price.

HouseCashback.es does the opposite: they work exclusively for the buyer, negotiating the best price and terms on your behalf — and then give part of their earnings back to you.

It’s professional, transparent, and refreshingly fair.

A win-win for buyers

Whether you’re relocating to Spain, buying a holiday home, or making your first property investment, HouseCashback.es ensures you get expert support and real savings.

So, if you’re planning to buy a home on the Costa del Sol — why pay full price when you can get money back?

Find out how much cashback you could get:

www.housecashback.es

info@housecashback.es